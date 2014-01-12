CMPD investigate death on Woodside Ave - | WBTV Charlotte

CMPD investigates deaths on Woodside Ave

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department conducted a death investigation Sunday morning on Woodside Avenue.

An investigator on the scene told WBTV two people died at a residence.

The cause of the deaths has not been released.


