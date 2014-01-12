Airport officials: crews fixing plane's flat tire

Follow us on Twitter

A U.S. Airways aircraft ran a flat tire upon landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport around 2 p.m. on Sunday according to airport officials.

Charlotte Douglas says no body was hurt and the passengers were taken to the terminal.

Crews are fixing the flat, officials say.

