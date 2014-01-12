Police looking for two people who tried to rob Harris Teeter before crashing car

Like us on Facebook

Police in Stallings are looking for two people they say tried to steal cigarettes from a Harris Teeter then crashed their vehicle into the building when they tried to leave the scene early Sunday morning.

Stalling Police Chief Minor Plylertold WBTV two people broke a window at the grocery store and started filling a trash can with cigarettes.

That's when several patrons of a nearby bar saw what was happening and tried to stop the two people.

One of them was able to make it to his car and crashed into the building while trying to get away.

Both of the people left the scene on foot.

Three separate police agencies are investigating due to the location of the accident.



Stallings Police, Union County Sheriff's Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the scene early Sunday morning.

Police are still looking for the two.

