Boy goes missing in East Charlotte, found hours later

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police conducted a search for a missing boy in the early hours of Sunday Morning.

Police say 11 year old Miles McNeal went missing from a home on Walney Court in East Charlotte.

Police say the boy was eventually found uninjured, wandering the neighborhood.

