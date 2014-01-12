Boy goes missing in East Charlotte, found hours later - | WBTV Charlotte

Boy goes missing in East Charlotte, found hours later

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police conducted a search for a missing boy in the early hours of Sunday Morning.

Police say 11 year old Miles McNeal went missing from a home on Walney Court in East Charlotte.

Police say the boy was eventually found uninjured, wandering the neighborhood.

 

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly