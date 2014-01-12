Overturned vehicle abandoned in West Charlotte

Like us on Facebook

At about 4:00 Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to an accident on West Boulevard.

Police told WBTV crews that when they arrived to the scene, they found an overturned vehicle, but no driver or passengers.

Four lanes of traffic were shut down while crews worked to get the vehicle upright.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

