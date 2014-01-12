3 Delicious drink recipes from Tupelo Honey Café - | WBTV Charlotte

3 Delicious drink recipes from Tupelo Honey Café

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
Ready to tailgate? Tupelo Honey Café shares three different drink recipes to get you in the gaming spirit.
 
 
Moonswine Mary
Ingredients:
•             1 ½ ounce house made Jalapeno Bacon Moonshine
•             Whiskey Willies Bloody Mary mix
•             Lime salt
Recipe:
•             Served in a pint glass with a lime salt rim
•             Fill with ice and add Jalapeno Bacon Moonshine
•             Top with whiskey willies bloody mary mix
•             Garnish with a pickled okra
 
Cool as a Cucumber
Ingredients:
•             1 ¼ ounces Beefeater Gin
•             ¾ ounces St. Germaine
•             ½ ounces Malibu coconut rum
•             ½ ounce pineapple juice
•             6 cucumber channels
•             1 squeezed lime wedge
•             Tonic
Recipe:
•             Served in 10 ounce collins glass
•             Muddle cucumber and lime lightly
•             Add all spirits
•             Fill with ice and top with tonic
•             Garnish with channeled cucumber wheel and lime wedge
 
Paris of the South
Ingredients:
•             1 ounce Bulleit Rye
•             1 ½ ounces St Germaine
•             ¾ ounce lemon juice
•             2 dashes bitters
•             Mild blenheim
Recipe:
•             Served in a 12 ounce rocks glass
•             Add all ingredients
•             Fill with ice
•             Top with mild Blenhiem
 
 
Copyright 2014 WBTV.  All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly