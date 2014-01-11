Police identify hiker found dead on trails

Like us on Facebook

Park Rangers at Crowders Mountain State park told WBTV a hiker has died out on the trails.

The Gastonia Police Department says the hiker's name is Gary Mims and he was in his fifties.

Rangers say Mims was trying to get a walk in before the rain moved in. Another hiker found him and called for EMS.

Police believe at this time the incident was an accident.

Police say bad weather was a factor.



