Driver hits telephone pole, CMPD says wet roads likely to blame

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a single-car accident at The Plaza and Eastway Drive at about 3:30am Saturday morning.

Police say the wet roads were likely a contributing factor in the accident, in which a driver struck a telephone pole.

Police say the driver was trying to make a U-turn when the accident happened.

The driver and two children who were also in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The 4400 block of The Plaza was closed off to traffic while police conducted their investigation.

 

