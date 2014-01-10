Coach LaMonte: The Law of First

Coach LaMonte wants to help us establish January as a blueprint for the remaining months of the year. How we do January will dictate how we do the remaining months, and how we start January will provide vital information on how we will end the year 2014.

The year of open doors

The year of unlimited favor

The year of realignment

The year of fulfilled promises

The year of personal breakthrough

For more information about Master Life Strategist Coach LaMonte, click here.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.