Bring your checklist when buying a new Toyota!

Buying a new Toyota near Charlotte involves a little bit of effort. That's what we try to make the process as easy and stress-free as possible at Toyota of N Charlotte! One way we try to help buyers is by making sure they have all the information they need. That's why our team members are always here standing by ready to answer any questions you may have! However, it's also helpful to have your own checklist so that you can confidently pick out cars to test-drive that you think perfectly match your preferences!



Simplify the buying process of a N Charlotte Toyota with a checklist!

Before signing paperwork, there are quite a few factors to consider to make sure you're getting the most for your money!



Standard Equipment



Do you know what the importance of a new Toyota trim-level is? Each trim-level of a car offers different features, but some components are standard in each one. For instance, every trim-level of the2014 Toyota Corolla in N Charlotte comes with Bluetooth wireless technology, but not every trim-level comes with a backup camera. Along with knowing what features come as standard equipment, though, it's also important to know what the quality of the equipment is. For instance, do you want real leather or SofTex seating? An auxiliary audio jack, or a USB port to plug-in electronic devices? This can help you narrow down the list of cars you want to test-drive!



Resale Value



If your heart is set on buying a new car in the near future, then you're probably not too concerned with what its resale value might be at the moment. However, this factor is important to think about because there's a good chance you might want to sell or trade-in your vehicle down the line.



Insurance Costs



More than just your driving record comes into play when it's time to calculate the cost of insurance. The car's safety features can actually have the most influence on the monthly insurance premium! Many new Toyota in N Charlotte have received excellent safety ratings, but it doesn't hurt to find out if your monthly insurance premium rate will change at all with the purchase of the vehicle you're looking at.



Warranty



Finally, don't forget to get all the details about the type of warranty that comes with your new car! Each new Toyota comes with the ToyotaCare Program. This warranty is good for the first two years or 25,000 miles – whichever comes first. It helps cover the cost of routine maintenance, and also provides 24-hour roadside assistance!



Find a new Toyota in N Charlotte that works for you!

At our Toyota dealership, there's more than one vehicle available to test-drive and learn about. That's why we keep such convenient hours – so you don't have to wait to get the answers you need!



