2014 Toyota Corolla near Charlotte tops the search charts!

The 2014 Toyota Corolla in N Charlotte has been around for quite a while now; have you had a chance to check it out in person? Whether you've already test-driven it or are just interested in finding out more about it, you're not the only one who's curious about what this N Charlotte Toyota has to offer! It's one of the top ten most searched for cars on Edmunds.com right now, and with good reason!



Even though the 2014 model year of this popular Toyota hasn't been around for very long, it's already made quite the positive impression. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has granted it a five-star overall rating in safety, AND it's been nominated for a Green Car of the Year Award! This is only the beginning of what this popular car has to offer, too.



Find out more about the 2014 Toyota Corolla in N Charlotte!

Did you know that a new trim-level has been added to the N Charlotte Toyota Corolla lineup of options? The all-new LE Eco is a special option that delivers hybrid-like fuel economy WITHOUT the hybrid technology! Drivers can enjoy around 30/40 mpg when they're in this car, and this is only the beginning of the fun new features available.



In the past, a backup camera was only available in more advanced trim-levels of luxury four-door sedans; that's no longer the case with the 2014 Toyota Corolla! A backup camera can be found in the LE, LE Eco, and S trim-levels!



Automatic climate control can be found in some trim-levels too, which makes it easier for everyone to find a temperature that they're comfortable with.



The option to have the Toyota Entune Audio System installed is also available. This system is unique because it gives drivers the choice of accessing mobile apps while they're on the go, and also delivers important updates that can help make the drive easier. Whether it's a change in the weather or traffic, the Toyota Entune System can notify the driver so last-minute changes can easily be made while you're still on the road!

2014 Toyota Corolla boasts all-new style!

Along with coming with some incredible high-tech features, this new Toyota near Charlotte also features a whole new look. Some of the stylish changes you can expect to see on it include:



A more athletic style



Re-modeled front grille



Longer roofline



LED headlights

This isn't all. It's also equipped with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which not only provides a smoother driving experience but also better fuel-efficiency!



No wonder this Toyota is one of the most searched for cars on Edmunds.com!



