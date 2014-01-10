2014 Toyota Corolla near Charlotte tops the search charts!

The 2014 Toyota Corolla in N Charlotte has been around for quite a while now; have you had a chance to check it out in person? Whether you've already test-driven it or are just interested in finding out more about it, you're not the only one who's curious about what this N Charlotte Toyota has to offer! It's one of the top ten most searched for cars on Edmunds.com right now, and with good reason!
Even though the 2014 model year of this popular Toyota hasn't been around for very long, it's already made quite the positive impression. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has granted it a five-star overall rating in safety, AND it's been nominated for a Green Car of the Year Award! This is only the beginning of what this popular car has to offer, too.
Did you know that a new trim-level has been added to the N Charlotte Toyota Corolla lineup of options? The all-new LE Eco is a special option that delivers hybrid-like fuel economy WITHOUT the hybrid technology! Drivers can enjoy around 30/40 mpg when they're in this car, and this is only the beginning of the fun new features available.
Along with coming with some incredible high-tech features, this new Toyota near Charlotte also features a whole new look. Some of the stylish changes you can expect to see on it include:
This isn't all. It's also equipped with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which not only provides a smoother driving experience but also better fuel-efficiency!
No wonder this Toyota is one of the most searched for cars on Edmunds.com! Want to find out how all of its new features handle for yourself? It's easy! Come by and see us at 13429 Statesville Road to take it out for a spin, or give our Internet Sales Team a call at (888) 883-3797 to set up an appointment! We can't wait to speak with you!
