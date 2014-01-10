Toyota of N Charlotte welcomes the 2014 Toyota RAV4!

The 2014 Toyota RAV4 has finally made it to our Toyota dealership in N Charlotte, so hurry in to take a look! 2013 brought a complete redesign for this new Toyota, which is why it didn't receive many changes for the 2014 model year. Instead, some great new features and options were added to this new Toyota in N Charlotte, such as:



Different levels of Entune Audio in each model for even more high-tech entertainment



Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert to keep you out of harm's way



Lane Departure Alert to keep you from straying out of your lane and help prevent accidents



Automatic High Beams to give you a better view of what's ahead





2014 Toyota RAV4 in N Charlotte offers great versatility





We have some great SUVs in our Toyota lineup to choose from, but the N Charlotte Toyota RAV4 really sets itself apart. This new Toyota is big enough to fit five passengers and a ton of cargo, yet doesn't include the bulk on most SUVs! This helps the 2014 Toyota RAV4 get great fuel efficiency, making it a more practical ride for everyday use! It's also super versatile with all of the features it has to offer.



This new Toyota offers great driving performance with its 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine and 6-speed automatic transmission. Like we said, it also gets great fuel efficiency with a fuel economy rating of 31 highway mpg!

If you want to gear up for adventure, you can fit everything you need in the back with 38.4 cu. ft. of cargo capacity behind the rear seats. The second row also folds flat to make 73.4 cu. ft. of cargo volume when you need to fit even more!

The N Charlotte Toyota RAV4 makes it easy to load and unload your gear with the power rear liftgate. With this feature, you can access the back with just a button on your key fob!







Enjoy your drive with the high-tech features in this new Toyota!



When driving the 2014 Toyota RAV4 in N Charlotte, you can be sure you have all of the features you need to give you comfort, convenience and entertainment. Some of the high-tech features you can find in this new Toyota include:



Dual-Zone Climate Control, which allows you and your front passenger to set your own climate settings



Smart Key System, which lets you start your car with just the push of a button and even lock your doors without ever using a key



Backup camera, which shows you an image of what's behind you on the screen in front of you when in reverse



Bluetooth connectivity, which allows you to use your smart phone hands-free and stream the music you want



Visit Toyota of N Charlotte to check out the Toyota RAV4 and take it for a test drive!



