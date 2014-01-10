Toyota of N Charlotte welcomes the 2014 Toyota RAV4!

The 2014 Toyota RAV4 has finally made it to our Toyota dealership in N Charlotte, so hurry in to take a look! 2013 brought a complete redesign for this new Toyota, which is why it didn't receive many changes for the 2014 model year. Instead, some great new features and options were added to this new Toyota in N Charlotte, such as:
We have some great SUVs in our Toyota lineup to choose from, but the N Charlotte Toyota RAV4 really sets itself apart. This new Toyota is big enough to fit five passengers and a ton of cargo, yet doesn't include the bulk on most SUVs! This helps the 2014 Toyota RAV4 get great fuel efficiency, making it a more practical ride for everyday use! It's also super versatile with all of the features it has to offer.
When driving the 2014 Toyota RAV4 in N Charlotte, you can be sure you have all of the features you need to give you comfort, convenience and entertainment. Some of the high-tech features you can find in this new Toyota include:
Visit Toyota of N Charlotte to check out the Toyota RAV4 and take it for a test drive! We're located right off I-77 on exit 23. Contact our Internet Sales Team at (888) 883-3797 for more information or to set up an appointment to meet with a Sales Specialist. Don't forget to ask about our new Toyota specials to find out how much monye you can save!
