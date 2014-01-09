Charlotte family mourns

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - While you celebrated the holidays, a Charlotte family was in mourning.

Their 19-year old pregnant daughter, was shot dead in a rain of bullets while she slept.

A visit to the west Charlotte apartment where Ondrea Stevenson was staying shows multiple bullet holes in the

window. Ondrea was asleep on a couch in front of that window.

Stevenson was a recent graduate of Independence High School and was taking classes in criminal justice at Shaw University.

"She got along with everybody," said her aunt, Jean Howie, "there was not a mean bone in her heart."

Early on the evening of December 4th, a group of men came to the apartment looking for her boyfriend. He wasn't there.

At 2:00 AM the next morning, someone or several people fired at least nine shots of two different calibers through the window, killing Ondrea.

Was her boyfriend the intended victim?

According to CMPD Detective Michael Grande, "we have indication there were some people looking for her boyfriend and the circumstances about that we're still piecing together."

And Detective Norma McKee said this, "Definitely they were trying to make a statement, I don't know if they knew she was there. But they were trying to make a statement, maybe in retaliation for something that had happened."

Yet, Ondrea's aunt isn't convinced this was an accident.

"We believe it was a set-up and we believe somebody intentionally meant to do it. Normally she and (her friend's) children sleep in the front room, but this particular night she was the only one who slept in the front room. And they just didn't take her life, they took a life of a 13 week old child and that's what's called double jeopardy. I call it murder."

"Someone does that," said Detective McKee, "they're not going to hesitate to do it somewhere else. If they get mad at you or your boyfriend, and they come looking, they could do it to somebody else. So why let the people who did this run free?

Detective Grande says the longer this goes, the less this looks like an accident and the more it looks like intentional. That's why Crime Stoppers is pleading with anyone who can help. There's a $5,000 reward available, call (704) 334-1600 and you won't have to leave your name.

