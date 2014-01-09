Pint-sized Panther fans say the darndest things

This marks the second time we've gone to Invest Collegiate Charter School looking for a tiny perspective on something.

Last time was out-dated technology and their reactions were priceless. This time we wanted to know what 5-year-olds think about the Panthers upcoming game against San Francisco.

I was a little worried they might not have much of a take on the whole deal. I was wrong to worry.

Check out the video to see advice, cheering, and a little analysis from the Panthers tiniest fans.

