Below Freezing Start To Your Day; Manager Charged In Deaths At Boone Hotel

And it's a very cold morning again...below freezing! As I write this, it's 26 degrees in Charlotte. But, it is going to warm up considerably today.

We're getting more information on the case of the three people who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at the Best Western Motel in Boone. The man who owned the company that ran the motel has been indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter. We'll have responses from the families of the victims.

CMC Mercy is still closed to new patients this morning. That's because of a busted water pipe. We'll have more on what's happening there.

One person is in serious condition this morning following a shooting in west Charlotte. Right now, police are looking for the shooter.

We also have an update on the situation involving the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who was shot in the line of duty.

Two crew members are dead and one remains missing after a Navy helicopter crashed into the Atlantic Ocean about 20 miles off the Virginia coast.

Controversy over New Jersey governor Chris Christie...involving what some are describing as political retribution.

Dennis Rodman has apologized for comments about captive American missionary Kenneth Bae in an interview with CNN. This coming a day after the former basketball star sang "Happy Birthday" to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The excitement over the upcoming Carolina Panthers playoff game continues to grow this morning. We're going to show you how fans are getting ready for the game...as well as tell you about playoff ticket availability.

