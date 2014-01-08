WBTV Speak Out Editorial: 2013 Year in Review

­

As we welcome in a new year, we thought we'd take a moment to look back at some of the big concerns of 2013.

As you might imagine, our children's education filled a number of our editorial opinions.

Our kids deserve the best, and we all need to be vigilant to make sure that happens.

We talked about Mecklenburg County's property revaluations, and how we were glad that that was getting straightened out.

We discussed the implementation of the Affordable Care Act…the police shooting of Jonathan Ferrell…

government funding of the football stadium upgrades…and the Boston Marathon bombings.

We paid tribute to Reverend Billy Graham, Coach Dean Smith, Doug Mayes, and the late Julius Chambers.

We were glad to see the town of Harrisburg pass and follow a budget – an example for other government bodies.

We congratulated UNC-Charlotte on its inaugural football season…

lamented the loss of, and then celebrated the return of, Charlotte's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

And we remembered and thanked our veterans and fallen servicemen and women.

Funny thing, you didn't always agree with our take on any given topic, and you weren't shy about letting us know.

Agree or disagree, we appreciate your watching and Speaking Out on the issues that concern you.

Let's see what happens in 2014.

