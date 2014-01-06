WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Change in the Air

"Speak Out" is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Nick Simonette.

As we turn the page on a new year, we welcome some familiar faces to new roles in local government.

Many of them will hit the ground running in 2014, with big challenges ahead.

Like Charlotte City Manager Ron Carlee.

This will be his first full year running city government, and he's already in the middle of a legal battle to keep control of Charlotte-Douglas Airport in the city's hands and not the state's.

He'll be working in that fight with newly-elected Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon.

We hope the Mayor will keep striving to bring new job opportunities to Charlotte and responsibly build out the city's streetcar and light rail network.

Then there's Dena Diorio, Mecklenburg's new County Manager and the first female to hold the position.

Diorio is native of Connecticut, and came to Mecklenburg County six years ago to be finance director.

Many credit her with helping the county maintain its Triple A bond rating during the recession.

We hope that Diorio keeps this sense of fiscal restraint as County Manager and wisely spends our tax dollars where they are needed.

And finally, we'll choose a new Sheriff for Mecklenburg County later this year.

Current Sheriff Chipp Bailey announced he would not seek re-election.

We'll be looking for someone who will continue to run the county's jail efficiently, as well as keep the citizens of the county safe.

As you can see, change is in the air, and we hope that these folks will continue to move us all forward in their new roles.

