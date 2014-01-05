Closings, delays reported as arctic air expected to drop temps rapidly

Winter weather moving into the Carolinas caused several dozen school and business delays and closing on Monday morning.

There were at least 49 reported delays and closing across the viewing area on Monday morning due to a storm system that brought snow in the mountain areas.

The National Weather Service said a winter storm warning was in effect in Avery, Graham, Haywood, Madison, Mitchell, Swain and Yancey counties until 6 p.m. Monday. Up to 5 inches of snow is possible near the North Carolina-Tennessee state line.

The system also brought an Arctic air mass that is slated to make temperatures quickly drop across the region.

"Temperatures will go below freezing in the Charlotte metro area by late Monday afternoon and will not rise above freezing again until noon Wednesday, over 40 straight hours," WBTV meteorologist Al Conklin said.

Conklin says he's expecting record-breaking lows in the single digits Tuesday morning with wind chills as low as -15° in the piedmont, as low as -30° in the mountains.

"Make sure you check that your pipes are properly insulated around and under your house and be sure pets are protected from the cold," he warned.

The cold weather is not expected to stick around for an extended period of time.

"If you are not a fan of the Arctic cold weather, stick around, by later in the week we'll rebound to the 50s Friday and Saturday and near 60 by Sunday," Conklin says.

