MEDIC says 2 people went to the hospital after shooting

MEDIC says two people went to the hospital Sunday night with serious injuries after a shooting at the 500 block of Little Rock Road.

Those two people went to Carolinas Medical Center.

Police say they are still investigating what happened.

We will let you know when more information is released.

