Chief: Cat alerts owner to fire in Cherryville

The Cherryville Fire Chief told WBTV a woman was alerted to a fire in her mobile home by her cat.

The Chief says the cat woke the woman up just around 12:00 a.m. Sunday morning on Mary Lane and she was able to escape her home.

The woman lost her bird and dog in the fire according to the Cherryville Fire Department.

The woman was treated at Cleveland Regional Medical Center but has been released, the Chief says.

Firefighters say the trailer suffered extensive damage and the cause is accidental.

The Fire Chief says she had smoke detectors but they were inoperable.

