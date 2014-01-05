Keep slimming down simple for 2014

Ready to lose weight in 2014? Lori Pratt with Weight Watchers shares tips on how to slim down in the new year.

1. Start slowly. Replace one meal a day with power foods (rice, beans, vegetables, other dense foods) that will keep you satisfied until your next meal time.

2. Place your foods at the front of your refrigerator or pantry, ahead of your family's food, to keep you on track.

3. Chop, clean and organize your foods as soon as you get them home. This will save time in preparation for cooking.

4. Schedule your meals to avoid unnecessary snacking.

5. Celebrate your success!

RECIPE #1: Tuna Sandwich with Side Salad: Make tuna salad with drained tuna (canned in water), fat-free mayo and/or fat-free plain Greek yogurt and chopped red onion and red pepper; season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve on a toasted thin sandwich bread with a side salad tossed with olive oil and vinegar RECIPE #2: Veggie Chili Heat olive oil in saucepan over medium-high heat; add minced garlic; sauté until lightly browned. . Add equal parts onion, carrot, celery (sauté until tender) then canned black beans and kidney beans. Add double the amount of canned seasoned diced tomatoes. Season to taste. Heat, stirring often. Serve over cooked brown rice.

