How to get organized for the new year

WBTV News Sunday Morning welcomed Laurie Martin and Anne Steppe from Simplicity , a professional organizing company.

The beginning of a new year is a great time to get organized, so Lauren and Anne showed us how to clear the clutter, starting with our purses.

Simplicity used their "SIMPLE" methodology, detailed below:

The SIMPLE Steps to organizing your purse:

Define the purpose of your purse: Aesthetics and Function S ort the items in your purse into categories. I identify the categories. M ap out where everything will go. P ut it away using zippered pouches to keep items separated by category. (clear, colored, or mesh) L abel pouches or use color/patterns to identify categories. E njoy knowing what you have. Keep it maintained by cleaning it out once a week.

Potential Categories for Purse Organization:

Essentials

Wallet / Money / Coins

Sunglasses / Glasses

Cellphone

Keys

Electronics

Ear buds

Phone charger

Computer charger

Car adapter

Beauty

Makeup

Lip stick / Lip gloss / Chap stick

Hair Clips / Barrettes / Hair Bands

Fingernail clippers

Tissues

Lotion

Floss

Hygiene

Wipes

Hand Sanitizer

Sanitary items

First Aid

Medicine

Scissors

Band-aids

Throat lozenges

Antiseptic wipes

On The Go

Lint roller

Tide pen

Snacks

Plasticware packet

Gum / Mints

Office

Gift cards

Business cards

Measuring tape

Pens / Highlighter / Pen

Paper / Post It Notes

Rubber Bands

For more information: http://simplicity-organizers.com/

