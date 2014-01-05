How to get organized for the new year - | WBTV Charlotte

How to get organized for the new year

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
WBTV News Sunday Morning welcomed Laurie Martin and Anne Steppe from Simplicity, a professional organizing company.
 
The beginning of a new year is a great time to get organized, so Lauren and Anne showed us how to clear the clutter, starting with our purses.
 
Simplicity used their "SIMPLE" methodology, detailed below:
 
The SIMPLE Steps to organizing your purse:
  1. Define the purpose of your purse: Aesthetics and Function
  2. Sort the items in your purse into categories.
  3. Iidentify the categories.
  4. Map out where everything will go.
  5. Put it away using zippered pouches to keep items separated by category. (clear, colored, or mesh)
  6. Label pouches or use color/patterns to identify categories.
  7. Enjoy knowing what you have.  Keep it maintained by cleaning it out once a week.

 

Potential Categories for Purse Organization:

Essentials

  • Wallet / Money / Coins
  • Sunglasses / Glasses
  • Cellphone
  • Keys

 Electronics

  • Ear buds
  • Phone charger
  • Computer charger
  • Car adapter 

Beauty

  • Makeup
  • Lip stick / Lip gloss / Chap stick
  • Hair Clips / Barrettes / Hair Bands
  • Fingernail clippers
  • Tissues
  • Lotion
  • Floss

Hygiene

  • Tissues
  • Wipes
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Sanitary items

First Aid

  • Medicine
  • Scissors
  • Band-aids
  • Throat lozenges
  • Antiseptic wipes

 On The Go

  • Lint roller
  • Tide pen
  • Snacks
  • Plasticware packet
  • Gum / Mints

 Office

  • Gift cards
  • Business cards
  • Measuring tape
  • Pens / Highlighter / Pen
  • Paper / Post It Notes
  • Rubber Bands

For more information: http://simplicity-organizers.com/

 

