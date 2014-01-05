Drunk driving accident shuts down lanes at I-485

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

Police responded to an accident at Interstate 485 in Pineville that shut down several lanes of traffic.

Pineville police say at about 11:00 Saturday night, a drunk driver was driving down the outer loop of the interstate and flipped his vehicle.

The road near South Boulevard was closed while officers cleaned up the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.