Family 'trying to pull together' after son accused of killing father

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

Police in Kings Mountain are investigating after a man has been charged with killing his father.

According to the Kings Mountain Police Department, officers were called to the home of 68-year-old Donald Howard Lovette after getting a call to check on his welfare.

When they arrived at the home on Phenix Street officers say a man inside the home refused to cooperate with the officers.

Officers then found Donald Lovette's body in the home.

Thirty-eight-year-old Robert Lovette, Donald's son, on charges of first degree murder.

"It's been tough," said Joseph McDaniel. "We're just doing the best we can man... trying to pull together."

Donald Lovette was McDaniel's step-father.

"He raised me since I was 18 months old," said McDaniel.

On Saturday, McDaniel says he showed up at his father's home and saw blood everywhere.

"I started screaming and crying and asking why," said McDaniel. "It was like a dream. I was like it's not real."

"I could hear the hitting, smacking," said a neighbor who was listening from his front porch Friday night. "I don't know if he was hitting him but I could hear something being hit."

The neighbor says he called police when he heard things getting heated.

"While I was still on the phone with the cops I stepped out and I could still hear them," said the neighbor.

Officers have not released a motive in the death or said how the older man was killed.

Robert Lovette is being held at the Cleveland County Law Enforcement Center with no bond.

Lovette made his first appearance in district court Monday morning. He was given a court appointed attorney and a court date of January 28.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.