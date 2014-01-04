Lincoln Co. deputies find first two meth labs of 2014

Police say they discovered two meth labs in Lincoln County Friday while investigators were looking for a breaking and entering suspect.

Detectives say when they arrived at 8830 N. NC Highway 10 on Friday afternoon, officers saw people throw methamphetamine precursors into a bush, setting it on fire.



The group then ran off, detectives say.



The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says they found meth lab inside the mobile home on the property.



Several people were detained then released.



The SBI Crime Lab was called in on Saturday for clean-up.



Detectives arrested one person in connection to a break-in and larceny.



Rodney Scott Wright, 44, of Vale was charged with one count of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods according to Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.



Detectives say Wright is accused of breaking into a storage building on 7800 block of Highway 27.



Detectives say he removed some metal items including lockers, a cooking stove, and bred rails.



Wright is being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.



He will be in Lincoln County District Court on Monday.

