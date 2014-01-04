Firefighters say Bessemer City home is total loss

Follow us on Twitter

A Bessimer City home was destroyed by fire Friday night.

Crews responded to the fire on A Street just after 8:30 p.m.

The fire damaged two rooms and the attic according to Crowder's Mountain Fire & Rescue.

Officials say no one was hurt and the home was a total loss.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the blaze.

Firefighters say Crowder's Mountain Fire & Rescue assisted the Bessemer City Fire Department and the Tryonota Volunteer Fire Department on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Gaston County Fire Investigations Task Force.

