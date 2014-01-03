WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Merry Christmas from WBTV

­ Hello, and "Merry Christmas."

The collection of people you see here are the current members of WBTV's "SpeakOut" Editorial Board.

We work in various departments throughout WBTV and are brought together by a desire to help make our community a better place to live.

We each have a say on which topics we'll cover with our editorials, and the scripts are written and edited by members of the Board.

We then send our General Manager, Nick Simonette, out in front of the camera to deliver the message.

While we generally try to be topical with the issues we choose, we also relish days like today when we can talk about things close to our hearts.

We know children have awakened to see what Santa has brought…and families and friends are gathering in the spirit of love.

Which brings us to why we consider this day – Christmas – so important.

Some 2000 years ago, a tiny baby – unlike any child born before or after – came into the world.

Christians believe that He is the Son of God, and a Savior to all who will believe in Him. And we are eternally thankful.

So, again, to those who join us in celebrating this Holy Day, we wish you a very "Merry Christmas."

To those same folks, and also to those who may step to the beat of a different drummer, we hope that you find joy, peace and love.

Thank you for making WBTV a part of your holidays.