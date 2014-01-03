Toyota of N Charlotte extends the Year End Closeout event!

Toyota of N Charlotte is all about saving you money, which is why we're giving you another opportunity to do this at our Year End Closeout event! That's right folks, we're extending this Toyota sales event for another week! This means you have more time to take advantage of our incredible new Toyota specials in N Charlotte and used car deals! With the New Year just starting, we want to clear our lot and make room for more new Toyota and used cars. Hurry in today because this sale won't be around for long!





New Toyota specials in N Charlotte are around for one more week!

If you were too busy with the holidays to take the time to get your new Toyota in N Charlotte, now is the perfect time! You haven't missed the Year End Closeout Event and you're not going to want to. All you have to do is visit our Toyota dealership and check out the incredible new Toyota specials we're offering! We're even offering $99 down delivers** on certain models! Our deals include:



New 2014 Toyota Corolla L (STK #4180143, auto) for just $15,988*! Have you seen the new design of the N Charlotte Toyota Corolla ? You're going to love its sporty new exterior and incredible features it has to offer inside!



New 2014 Toyota Camry L (STK #4250154) for just $17,988* and $99 down delivers**! The Toyota Camry is extremely popular, which is why we're sure it's right for you! Come check out this sleek and sophisticated new Toyota today.



New 2013 Toyota RAV4 LE (STK #3440218) for just $20,588* and $99 down delivers**! Everyone loves the new look of the 2013 Toyota RAV4 and now is your chance to grab one for yourself! You'll be hard-pressed to find a deal like this anywhere else.



New 2013 Toyota Prius Two (STK #3120228) for just $20,588*! If you're searching for a vehicle with great fuel efficiency, you've found it. It doesn't get much better than the 51 highway mpg this hybrid vehicle offers!



Toyota of N Charlotte helps you save big on a used car

Along with our savings on our new Toyota, we're offering some fantastic used car specials in N Charlotte! These are perfect options if you're on a tight budget, as they're super affordable! You can even find quality used cars priced under $10,000! Some of our used car specials include:



Used 2005 Toyota Tacoma DCab PreRunner (STK #3690190A) for just $9,988*!



Used 2012 Toyota Camry LE (STK #P3399) for just $13,988*!



Used 2008 Toyota Prius Hybrid (STK #3440185A) for just $9,988*!



Used 2012 Toyota Corolla LE (STK #P3401, auto) for just $11,988* and $99 down delivers**!



Visit Toyota of N Charlotte today for our Year End Closeout event! Remember, we've extended this sale one more week, which means this is your chance to score a great deal! We're located at 13429 Statesville Rd. just off I-77 on exit 23. You can also check out our inventory and specials on our website and give our Internet Sales Team a call at (888) 883-2797 for more information.







**Purchase: New 2014 Toyota Camry L (2514) Stock # 4250154 for $17,988 at $300/mo. for 72 mos. 6.23% APR with approved credit through S.E.T.F. Minimum beacon score 700. $99 down plus tax, tag, registration & title.



**Purchase: New 2013 Toyota RAV4 LE (4430) Stock # 3440218 for $20,588 at $350/mo. for 72 mos. 6.19% APR with approved credit through S.E.T.F. Minimum beacon score 700. $99 down plus tax, tag, registration & title.

**Purchase: Pre-owned 2012 Toyota Corolla LE Stock # P3401 for $11,988 at $217/mo. for 72 mos. 9.04% APR with approved credit through S.E.T.F. Minimum beacon score 700. $99 down plus tax, tag, registration & title.



*All advertised vehicles exclude tax, tag, registration, title and $598.50 Dealer Fee. (*Administrative fee of $598.50), *in order to provide the highest quality service to our customers, this dealership charges and administrative fee in the amount of $598.50 in connection with the advertised sale or lease of a motor vehicle. Customers elect special APR program or S.E.T/Dealer cash back when available. Advertised prices are not applicable on lease vehicles. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with special APR programs. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Limited non-factory warranty - see dealer for details. Prices good through Jan. 28, 2014.