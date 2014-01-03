New Toyota in N Charlotte were called the Best Deals in December!

Happy New Year, everyone! Can you believe that 2014 has already arrived? If you're shopping for a new car, then you'll be excited to know that we're still offering incredible new Toyota specials for drivers and potential owners to take advantage of. In fact, according to AOL Autos, many N Charlotte Toyota topped the charts when it came to the Best New Car Deals in December!



Take your pick of top new Toyota in NC!

More than one new Toyota at our N Charlotte Toyota dealership has made a positive impression this past year, and many cars have shown to be popular picks in December 2013! Which one captures your interest?



Toyota Sienna: AOL Autos shares that this Toyota is a great option since it features a roomy interior that can easily seat lots of passengers and hold cargo with ease. It was recently posted as being one of the best new car deals to take advantage of in December, and we can see why. With its incredible fuel economy of 18/25 mpg and fantastic starting MSRP of $26,920, this spacious minivan is a great option for any driver looking for a roomy ride on a budget.



Toyota Prius: This new Toyota hybrid needs little introduction. It's famous around the world for its eco-friendly features, and its amazing gas mileage doesn't hurt, either! With some of the latest high-tech features available to be installed, like a Solar Roof that's used to power a fan to keep the interior cool when the car is parked, drivers can easily get the green and innovative features they're looking for without breaking the bank.



Toyota Highlander: If luxury and sophistication are features you're interested in, you can't go wrong with the N Charlotte Toyota Highlander ! Besides being spacious, it also comes with incredible technology and entertainment options like Bluetooth technology, a backup camera, and the Toyota Entune System!



Toyota Camry: The Toyota Camry may not be a sporty two-door vehicle, but it's able to offer a pretty good sports car driving experience! If you opt to get the SE trim-level, then you have access to fun features such as paddle-shifters that give you the option of driving this Toyota as if it had a manual transmission!

All of these new cars have been popular options. With each one offering a different style and different capabilities, drivers are sure to find a Toyota that best meets their preferences!



