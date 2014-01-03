The N Charlotte Scion Family might be growing!

It's no secret that there are many new Scion in N Charlotte to choose from. Made up of five different models (Scion FR-S, Scion tC, Scion xB, Scion xD, Scion iQ), there's no shortage of different styles and price-points to choose from if you want to test-drive a Scion when you come visit us at Toyota of N Charlotte!



However, it's possible that even more Scion vehicles will be available for drivers to pick and choose from in the future. Some brand new concepts and ideas are being discussed, and before we know it there might be a few more Scion models to test-drive!



Take a look at some new Scion model ideas!

Did you know that Scion vehicles are part of the Toyota brand? That's why when you come to us to shop for a new Toyota in N Charlotte, there are also plenty of new Scion to choose from, too! Along with some new Toyota ideas being developed, such as a few new Toyota Prius c models, it's possible that some very popular Scion will be getting an updated look as well.



A convertible Scion FR-S has already been shown off as a concept car that might turn into a mass-produced option!



This is just the beginning of new ideas, though. It's possible that the Scion FR-S might be featured as four-door sedan in the future, too.



For drivers who love the style and features that the current Scion FR-S delivers, though, something completely new might be in store in the years ahead: a turbo engine!

Rumor has it that if the Scion FR-S becomes available as a four-door vehicle, then the engine would need to be amped up. This is where the turbo engine would come into play. It wouldn't be the only change made to the car, though. There's also talk of turning the four-door Scion into an all-wheel drive sedan!



Right now there's a lot of speculation about what concept cars Toyota and Scion might unveil in the future. However, it seems that more than just new style is being considered for these ideas, but what's going under the hood is also being talked about!



Take a look at these newly-styled Scion in N Charlotte!

While we wait for more information to be revealed about possible new Scion models, there are plenty of stylish features to enjoy in current models. The 2014 Scion tC in N Charlotte is boasting a whole new look, and a new audio system can also be found in the interior! The 2014 Scion FR-S also comes with an updated audio system that features high-tech options like HD Radio, Bluetooth technology, the ability to connect your iPod and more!



