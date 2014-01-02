Robbers use unlocked door

The holidays are over, but crimes of opportunity are not.

At the Firehouse Subs Sandwich shop on West Mallard Creek Road, someone left a side door unlocked near closing time.

Why was the side door unlocked? "Good question," said CMPD Detective Marty Cuthbertson, "It usually is locked that time of night according to the manager. Someone may have forgotten to lock it."

That mistake allowed two masked and armed men to enter for a surprise visit.

Surveillance shows both men hooded jackets and ski masks. We get a good view of one of the crook's white gloves, holding a handgun pointed at the floor.

He told the workers he didn't want to hurt them, but would if they didn't hand over money from the safe and the registers.

"Nobody hurt. They were upset but not hurt. They actually saw the guys run out of the store and go towards a parking lot and disappearing."

The store manager told police both robbers had long dreadlocks. One was 5' 7" tall with dark skin, blue jeans a green belt and black air force one sneakers. It's a good description but an even better lesson-- keep doors locked at all times. You never know who's lurking nearby, waiting for a chance to pounce.

If you can help police catch these crooks, call Crime Stopper at (704) 334-1600. You won't have to leave your name and you could earn a reward.

By the way, CMPD Chief Rodney Monroe says in the past five years, 2008-2013, tips to Crime Stoppers have solved 36 homicides. By contrast, in a five year period from 2003-2007, there were only 9 cases cleared.

