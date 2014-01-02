Man arrested for murder of 62-year-old man, police say

Officials in Monroe have arrested a man they say is responsible for the November murder of a 62-year-old man.

On Saturday, November 16, officers were called to an apartment on Riverside Lane by family members of 62-year-old Jimmie Taylor.

Once on scene, police found Taylor deceased inside his apartment from an apparent gunshot wound, the official report states.

Monroe Police as well the State Bureau of Investigations and the Union County District Attorney's Office are investigated the crime, and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Officials told WBTV that the investigation led to identifying Clifton Carnise Rushing as the suspect in the case.

Rushing, who was already being held in the Union County Jail on unrelated charges, has now been charged with first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is being held without bond.

"It was important for us to close this case and deliver closure to the Taylor family," said Interim Police Chief Bryan Gilliard. "I appreciate the hard work of our detectives and officers along with the Sheriff's Office, SBI and District Attorney's Office, all who worked diligently to gather the evidence that eventually led to the charges filed against Mr. Rushing. I appreciate the hard work our detective put in"

