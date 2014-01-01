A few years ago, WBTV started something unique. We wanted to make sure that every day, there was at least a little good news.

So we decided to name our new segment just that, The Good News. Every day at 5:30 p.m. our Kristen Hampton brings it to us. We've been doing it now for 5 years.

The stories that make you smile, featuring the best people the world has to offer.

And get your tissues ready, we've put together a look at the best Good News of 2013.