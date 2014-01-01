TeamNOSugar 2014: The best is yet to come!

Welp, here we are. Another new year. One that is rich with new opportunities, choices and chances to make 2014 to you're best year yet.

So, how many New Year's Day promises to get fit and healthy have you made??

Full disclosure: I've made more than I care to remember. There's the "this year will finally be different!" Or how about "I'm finally going to lose the weight."

But there was something different about last year. And although, I started #TeamNOSugar two weeks into 2013, my mind was made up. I was done with the excuses, the back-and-forth, the hoping and wishing. I was ready to make a change.

And I did. Here I am a year later -- 40 lbs lighter!

So many of you have said you want to join #TeamNOSugar. And believe me, I'm thrilled! But (and you knew there was a but) -- I must warn you. This won't be easy. And let's be honest: nothing worth the effort ever is. But it CAN be done. If you want it bad enough. If you're finally ready for a lifestyle change. Not a quick fix. Not an overnight change. But something you can commit to for the rest of your life.

Now -- before you ask the inevitable question, 'how can you give up sugar forever?' Let me be clear: you can't. But you can realize that everything in moderation really does work. No, you can't give up carbs or sugar forever! At least I can't. But I've kept the weight off by making smarter choices. Healthy choices. A cheat meal not a free-for-all where you go off the reservation for days at a time. (And you can even come back from THAT. But one thing at a time!)

For now, it's about hitting the reset button. There is still (some) weight I want to lose. Goals I want to accomplish (I'm looking at you half marathon!)

But I also want to pay it forward. Each one teach one, is what I say. I've been blessed to finally get a handle on this demon (because you never really win the war on weight) and I feel bound to share what I know. I guess you could say the man upstairs turned my mess into a message!

So, if you're serious, if you're ready and if you want to change your life -then welcome to the team. #TeamNOSugar is happy to have you!

Editor's Note: As always, please consult your doctor before starting any new health and wellness regimen.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.