MEDIC: At least one person injured in Pineville fire

Investigators are looking into a fire that injured at least one person on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, a fire broke out along Woodside Falls Road in Pineville around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Medical personnel told WBTV that at least one person was transported to Carolinas Medical Center-Main, in Charlotte, with serious injuries.

WBTV is working to learn more about the fire.

