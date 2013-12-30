WBTV Speak Out Editorial: A Sane Approach to Education

­

To paraphrase Gordon Gekko from the movie Wall Street, "Competition is Good."

It will force you to either rise to the occasion or cave in to the pressure.

Based on recent actions, we believe the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district is trying to step it up.

Now that's a good thing.

The CMS School Board recently approved a dozen new academic programs for the district.

They are designed to attract new students and retain students already sitting in classrooms.

These programs will establish more high schools on college campuses and create additional magnet programs with an emphasis ontechnology.

Now why the flurry of activity?

It's in response to more charter schools coming to Charlotte...and parents choosing private education over public.

Many have complained that CMS is not offering enough.

That's why leaders are responding and are willing to find nearly 4 million dollars to pay for the educational upgrade.

They believe they have to do this in order to stay competitive and fresh.

We agree that this is the time to do something new and creative to engage students…so they can get high school diplomas and succeed in life.

Albert Einstein once said the definition of insanity is "doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results."

We're glad CMS is showing more imagination when it comes to educating our kids.

