Officials: CO leak in home, 4 people taken to hospital

Officials say four people went the hospital Sunday morning in Mooresville suffering from Carbon Monoxide poisoning symptoms.

The incident happen on West Center Avenue just after 9:00 a.m. according to Mooresville Fire and Rescue.

The four people evacuated the home.

Fire crews say they got a high reading of Carbon Monoxide inside the home.

Officials say the problem was with the furnace.

Iredell EMS took the four people living inside the home to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

Mooresville Fire and Rescue says the people living inside the house were alerted to a problem by a Carbon Monoxide detector.

Officials say CO detectors and smoke detectors save lives.

PSNC, a gas company, assisted fire crews with the investigation.

