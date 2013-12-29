NCHP investigating fatal I-77 wreck

Like us on Facebook

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Saturday night crash.

Troopers say Juan Dejesus Garay, 45, was driving on I77 near the Mount Holly-Huntersville Road Overpass, when he drove his truck off the road and it overturned.

The wreck happened just before 10 p.m.

Garay was pronounced dead on the scene.

Fifty-five gallons of oil was thrown from the truck, but it has been cleaned up since the accident.

Troopers say the driver worked for Thermo King and was on his way back from Statesville on a service call to his home.

The cause of the crash, may remain unknown according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers told WBTV the tire marks were consistent with a sharp swerve off the road.

