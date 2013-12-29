Driver crashes car in Charlotte, police say wet roads to blame

Like us on Facebook

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to an accident early Sunday morning at Independence Boulevard and Wendover Road.

Police say the driver lost control of his car and crashed because of wet roads, following heavy rain overnight.

According to police, alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

