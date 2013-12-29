Recipe: Cordon Bleu Crepes

Follow us on Twitter

Cordon Bleu Crepes

Recipe Courtesy Mimi's Cafe

Ingredients

Herb Crepe Recipe:

1 cup AP Flour

5 ea Eggs, Whisked until smooth

2 cups Whole Milk (needs to be warmed to 90°F)

2 tsp Salt

6 oz Melted Butter, Cooled

1 tsp Thyme, Dried

2 TB Parsley, Chopped

Mornay Sauce:

1 ½ TB Butter

1 ½ TB All Purpose Flour

1 ½ cups Whole Milk

1 ea Bay Leaf

½ tsp Salt

½ cup Parmesan Cheese, Grated

Tiny pinch nutmeg

Dash Tabasco

Final Crepe Dish:

8 ea Herb Crepes

2 cups Diced Turkey

2 cups Diced Ham

2 cups Gruyere, Grated

Mornay Sauce

2 tsp Parsley, Chopped

Directions

For Crepes:

Place flour and salt in a bowl and whisk together.

Make a well in the center of the bowl.

Place the eggs in middle of well.

Slowly start to whisk flour into eggs by whisking the outside of well.

Keep widening your whisk strokes until all flour is combined but not over beaten.

Whisk in warm milk until well combined and there are no lumps.

Slowly whisk in melted butter.

Whisk in parsley and thyme.

Place batter in container and chill for 2 hours before making crepes.

Place crepe pan over medium high heat.

Spray crepe pan with non-stick spray.

Place 1 ½ oz of crepe batter on hot crepe pan, rotating crepe pan to cover completely.

Cook crepe 90% of the way then flip briefly to finish off crepe.

Wrap crepes with plastic wrap to keep from drying out.

For Mornay:

Melt butter in medium saucepan over medium heat.

Add flour and whisk until well combined for one minute.

Whisk in milk and add bay leaf.

Increase heat to medium high and bring mixture to boil while whisking. Reduce heat to medium and cook sauce for 5 minutes.

Remove from heat and whisk in cheese, salt, nutmeg and Tabasco.

Keep sauce warm.

Final Crepe Dish:

Lay crepes on warm griddle over low heat.

Place ham and turkey on crepes and sprinkle cheese over ham and turkey evenly.

Allow cheese to melt and turkey and ham to warm up.

Roll crepes up once hot and place two on each plate.

Ladle Mornay sauce over center of crepes.

Sprinkle parsley over crepes.

Ready to serve

