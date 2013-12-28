Police bust sweepstakes business on east Woodlawn Road

Follow us on Twitter

Police say they busted another illegal sweepstakes business at 250 east Woodlawn Road on Friday.

The business was found to be in violation of the North Carolina gambling and electronic sweepstakes laws according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Investigators seized more than 39 electronic sweepstakes gaming machines and more than 4,400 dollars.

Police say they found marijuana and a firearm in the business.

Police arrested and charged Jeremiah Scott Monroe, 31, and Achille Eddie Adair, 32, for narcotics possession.

Police are still investigating and say more charges are pending.

