Fire breaks out at two businesses near uptown Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Fire breaks out at two businesses near uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out Saturday morning, just east of uptown.
 
The fire affected two businesses at the intersection of Thomas Avenue and Central Avenue. One business is an antique shop and the other is a barbershop.
 
The Charlotte Fire Department says no one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.
 
Copyright 2013 WBTV. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly