Several injured in uptown Charlotte shooting - | WBTV Charlotte

1 person shot in uptown, police say

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night in uptown Charlotte.

The shooting happened at 10th and Tryon  near the North Carolina Dance Theater.

Investigators told WBTV they think the person who was shot may have shot himself.

We watched as ambulances took two people to the hospital.

Police haven't identified the shooting victim.

 
