Is trading in your used car in Charlotte the right choice?

When it comes to updating your ride, there are a lot of different factors to take into consideration. Besides the price of the next vehicle you want to take home, it's also important to think about what you're looking for in your next vehicle, and if trading in the current car you own or opting to sell it first is the right choice for you! At Toyota of N Charlotte, we can help you choose!



Decide whether or not to trade in your used car!

If you're in the market to upgrade your current ride, but are on the fence about what to do with it, we're here to help you decide what the best choice is for you. To begin with, you can always sell your vehicle privately, donate it, or trade it in. There are a lot of different options to consider, so it's just a matter of narrowing down the option that's best for you.





If trading in your pre-owned car is the option you're MOST interested in, there are a few things to consider. To begin with, you'll want to explore the different dealerships that will accept it! At Toyota of N Charlotte, you can schedule an appointment to have your car appraised and you could even receive a cash offer on the spot -- it doesn't matter if it's a used Toyota or not! If you're interested in going this route, then make sure you bring the car keys, title, and your driver's license with you when you bring it by to have it appraised.



The option to sell your used car in Charlotte privately is also available. The perk to this choice is that by selling the car yourself you're able to get the amount you want versus simply taking the offer a dealership might make. However, there are a lot of other factors that might not make this option so attractive. For instance, more time and organization might be required in order to arrange test-drives and eventually sell the car. Not only that, but if something goes wrong after it's been sold then it's possible the new owner might take some legal form of action against you!

There's always the option to donate the car, too. Many organizations are always grateful to receive a vehicle. Just do your research to find out which non-profit group would be open to receiving your used car in Charlotte!

Set up an appointment to get your used car appraised today!

Want to start exploring your options to trade in your used car in Charlotte? We're here to help! Stop by and visit us at 13429 Statesville Road to speak with one of our team members today, and to find out even more about trading in your vehicle with us.



You can even call us ahead of time at (888) 883-3797 to speak with one of our team members if you want to find out even more information before you drive out here to visit us. We're here to help and can't wait to speak with you!



Google



Return Home

