Toyota Service Center shares New Year’s resolutions for your car

2014 is practically here and it's already that time again to start making your New Year's resolutions! Many people make resolutions to make changes in the upcoming year. If you're still contemplating what your New Year's resolutions should be we have some ideas! Our Toyota Service Center in Charlotte is sharing auto service New Year's resolutions that can help you cruise through 2014.





Resolve to get the auto service your vehicle needs in the New Year!



Some of your New Year's resolutions may involve being more healthy, spending more time with family or reading more books, but what about becoming a better car owner? You need your vehicle to get around and it would cost you a lot more money in the long run to buy a new car than to keep up with the Charlotte auto service your current vehicle needs. With all of this in mind, here are New Year's resolutions we suggest!





Keep up with oil changes. Getting an oil change in Charlotte regularly should be a priority! If you haven't already been doing this, now is a good time to start. Most vehicles need an oil change every 5,000 miles. This should be the easiest auto service to keep up with as our Toyota Service Center can give you a quick oil change for an affordable price!



Check and rotate your tires. We're sure you don't want to have to buy a new set of tires in the New Year, which is why you should vow to take care of the set you have. You can care for your auto tires in Charlotte by having them rotated every time you get an oil change. Our professionals will also check the air pressure in your tires for you, so you can make sure your tires last!

Keep your car clean. Most drivers spend a majority of their day in their vehicle, which is why it can sometimes start to look like you're living out it. Make a conscious effort in 2014 to take care of yourself and your vehicle by resolving to keep it clean!



Address minor problems early. The best way to avoid costly auto repairs down the road is to keep up with your routine auto maintenance and address problems quickly. If you've been hearing a strange noise from your vehicle, have it checked out before it becomes a bigger issue.







Let our Toyota Service Center in Charlotte help you keep your resolution



If you're planning on making any of these New Year's resolutions relating to auto service, let Toyota of N Charlotte help! We'll make sticking to this resolution easy by taking care of all of the work for you! All you have to do is bring your vehicle to our Toyota Service Center for your auto service!



Toyota of N Charlotte is located right off I-77 on exit 23. Call our service center at (888) 378-1214 to set up an appointment for your auto service. Don't forget to ask about our service specials to save some extra money in 2014!



