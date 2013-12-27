Police: 17-year-old charged, arrested during uptown standoff

Like us on Facebook

Police say they have arrested 17-year-old De'Angelo Quinil Bradley after a standoff ended peacefully Friday morning.

Bradley stole a vehicle at gunpoint during a robbery just after 1:00 a.m. on Diamond Creek Circle, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police told WBTV Bradley crashed the stolen car into a building at Graham Street and Trade Street around 4 a.m.

Bradley then ran inside the building and responding officers requested the assistance of the SWAT team, investigators say.

Police say the SWAT team located Bradley inside the building.

Bradley is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, felony flee to elude, resisting public officer, and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

Police say they still need the public's help with information regarding suspects involved in the armed robbery.

Anyone with additional information concerning this case or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

