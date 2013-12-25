CFD: 4 people & 2 pets displaced after fire - | WBTV Charlotte

CFD: 4 people & 2 pets displaced after fire

A fire broke out at a duplex on Honeywood Avenue in Charlotte Wednesday night according to Charlotte Fire.

Four people and two pets were displaced, firefighters say.

21 firefighters were needed to bring the fire under control in only about fifteen minutes.

Charlotte Fire says nobody was hurt.

Copyright 2013 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly