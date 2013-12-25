CFD: 4 people & 2 pets displaced after fire

Follow us on Twitter

A fire broke out at a duplex on Honeywood Avenue in Charlotte Wednesday night according to Charlotte Fire.

Four people and two pets were displaced, firefighters say.

21 firefighters were needed to bring the fire under control in only about fifteen minutes.

Charlotte Fire says nobody was hurt.

