Another bell-ringer, another big smile

Latasha Pickett knows exactly what her duties are as a bell-ringer for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Drive, but she has taken on other duties as well.

"When I see people smile I know I did my job," said Latasha.

From the Harris-Teeter on East Boulevard in Charlotte, her mission is clear, and it works. For proof of her willingness to go the extra mile to spread a little Christmas cheer, click on the video to see the story.

