Wreck causes power outage in Christmastown USA - | WBTV Charlotte

Wreck causes power outage in Christmastown USA

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

At about 11:00pm Saturday, residents in McAdenville in Gaston County were left without power when a car crashed into a power pole.

Also known as Christmastown USA, McAdenville is recognized for its display of Christmas lights.

Crews are investigating the cause of the accident.

 

Copyright 2013 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly