Firefighters battle house fire in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

At about 1:30 Sunday morning, fire crews responded to a house fire on Butterwick Lane in Charlotte.

Police tell WBTV the family was home at the time of the fire, but everyone in the house got out safely.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

 

